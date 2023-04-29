Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

