Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.