Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

