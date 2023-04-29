Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $785,273,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

