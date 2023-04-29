Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.28. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

