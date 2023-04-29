Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ondas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ondas by 1,103.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 421.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

