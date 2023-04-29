Oppenheimer Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

