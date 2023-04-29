Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

GPRE stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

