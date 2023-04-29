O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,055.00 Price Target at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $913.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

