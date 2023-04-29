O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $975.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $913.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $852.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.12. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.