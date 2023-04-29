O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $915.62 and last traded at $914.97, with a volume of 303275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $894.20.

The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $851.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $827.79.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

