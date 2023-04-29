Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Stories

