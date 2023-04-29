Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading Down 5.8%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.96. 29,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 106,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 67.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

