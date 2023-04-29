OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.89 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,956 shares of company stock worth $1,267,831. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.