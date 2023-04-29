OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 50259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

