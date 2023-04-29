Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

