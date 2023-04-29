Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,518 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 403.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

