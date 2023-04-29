Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Insider Activity

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.