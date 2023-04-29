Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $133.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

