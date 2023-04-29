Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Panther Securities Price Performance

Shares of PNS opened at GBX 275 ($3.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £48.04 million, a PE ratio of 331.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Panther Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.51.

Panther Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Panther Securities (LON:PNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.