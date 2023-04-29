Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PNS opened at GBX 275 ($3.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £48.04 million, a PE ratio of 331.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Panther Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.51.
