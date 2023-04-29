Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,224,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,034 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

