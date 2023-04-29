Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $36,829,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

