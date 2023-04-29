Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
