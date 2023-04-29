Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.84 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.