Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.