Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SAP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 114.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

