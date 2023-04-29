Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

