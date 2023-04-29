Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

