Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after buying an additional 1,562,774 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.