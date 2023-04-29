Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $606.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

