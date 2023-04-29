Parallel Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

