Parallel Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $91.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

