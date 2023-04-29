Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.