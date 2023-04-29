Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,327 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

