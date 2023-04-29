Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

