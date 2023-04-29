Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

