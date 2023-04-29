Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $351.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

