Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

