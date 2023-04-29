Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

