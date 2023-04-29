Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 7,833 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $260,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $71,966. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

