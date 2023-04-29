Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $637.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.58. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

