Park National Corp OH Has $38.97 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.