Park National Corp OH Has $424,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

