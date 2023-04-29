Park National Corp OH Has $455,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

