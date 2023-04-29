Park National Corp OH Makes New $70,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

