Park National Corp OH Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

