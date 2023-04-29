Park National Corp OH Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.