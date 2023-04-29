Park National Corp OH Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

