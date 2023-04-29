Park National Corp OH Sells 35 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Watsco were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Watsco by 45.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

