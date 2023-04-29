Park National Corp OH Sells 550 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Timken were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Timken by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timken Price Performance

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

